Leicester City Finally Allowed To Register Adrien Silva

Leicester have completed the registration of Adrien Silva with Fifa, but he will not be eligible to play against Huddersfield this afternoon.

Leicester bought Silva from Sporting Lisbon for £22m on Deadline Day in August, but his registration documents arrived with Fifa 14 seconds after the cut off. Leicester’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport failed, and Silva has been in limbo ever since.

Leicester lodged all the necessary paperwork with the FA once the window opened at midnight, and this has now been passed on to Fifa.

It means that Adrien Silva is now eligible to play competitive matches for Leicester, four months after the club first bought him. FA rules mean he can’t play on the day he is registered, so he can’t feature against Huddersfield at King Power Stadium this afternoon. But we understand he is likely to make his debut and play some part in the FA Cup match against Fleetwood on Saturday.

