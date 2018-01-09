 Leicester ready to offload ‘N48m-a-week’ Iheanacho – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leicester ready to offload ‘N48m-a-week’ Iheanacho – Vanguard

Vanguard

Leicester ready to offload 'N48m-a-week' Iheanacho
LEICESTER are prepared to let flop striker Kelechi Iheanacho leave – even if it means making a loss on the £25million (about N10billion) striker. Iheanacho. And he was only given a 10-minute runout against League One minnows Fleetwood in a 0-0 draw on
