Leicester ready to offload ‘N48m-a-week’ Iheanacho – Vanguard
LEICESTER are prepared to let flop striker Kelechi Iheanacho leave – even if it means making a loss on the £25million (about N10billion) striker. Iheanacho. And he was only given a 10-minute runout against League One minnows Fleetwood in a 0-0 draw on …
