 Lekki Seaport to become regional hub – ICRC chief – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lekki Seaport to become regional hub – ICRC chief – TODAY.NG

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Lekki Seaport to become regional hub – ICRC chief
TODAY.NG
The Acting Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Chidi Izuwah, says the Lekki Deep Water Port, once completed, will become a regional hub for port operations in West Africa. Izuwah said this on the sidelines of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.