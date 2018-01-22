 Lesotho College Of Education 2018/2019 Admission – How To Register And Admission Requirements | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lesotho College Of Education 2018/2019 Admission – How To Register And Admission Requirements

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Lesotho College Of Education 2018/2019 Admission..Application forms are normally obtainable at the College in Maseru, Thaba-Tseka and District Education Offices in March each year for admission in January of the following year. Lesotho College of Education has two campuses being the Maseru Main Campus and the Thaba –Tseka Satellite Campus. There is provision on the […]

The post Lesotho College Of Education 2018/2019 Admission – How To Register And Admission Requirements appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.