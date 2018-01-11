Let there be Peace, Benue Police Reveals Why They Are Not Going After Fulani Herdsmen

The police in Benue are being accused of not taking action against Fulani Herdsmen brutal killing in the state. However, the Police gave their reason for not attacking the group yet. They likened their plan to that of blacksmith principle.

The Benue police magistrate, Bashir Makama, uncovered this on Wednesday night that the police are concentrating their vitality and assets towards a protected return of as of late uprooted occupants to their groups.

“May there be peace. May there be quiet. At that point, the suspects can be taken after and captured,” Mr. Makama said by phone in the midst of requests for government clampdown on the offenders which took after boundless shock about the killings.

Be that as it may, against open touching campaigners blamed the police strategies, cautioning that the remarks could fuel theory that the government was conniving with the herders.

“You beat the iron while it’s as yet hot, that is the metalworker standard,” said David Ogbole, a Pentecostal evangelist in Makurdi who drives a municipal coalition against herders exercises in Benue State. “The metalworker realizes that in the event that you beat the iron after it gets chilly, it won’t twist.”

