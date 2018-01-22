Let’s Look At Three Of South Africa’s Bestselling Sex Toys [Videos]

Oh, don’t you want to know.

While sex was once a dirty little secret that even the Virgin Mary refused to talk about, the topic is a little less taboo these days

It seems like the where, what, how and which have become common talking points among friends and sometimes family – so much so that it has opened the doors for experimentation and self-satisfaction.

One winner from the sexual revolution has been local online sex toy retailer, Désir.

They have once again given us the lowdown on which sex toys are flying off the shelves, and here’s a quick look at the top three bestsellers:

Fifty Shades Freed Awash with Sensation Mains Wand Vibrator

The Fifty Shades Freed Awash with Sensation Wand is a powerful wand vibrator designed to offer you varied stimulation, from all-over body massage to broad, powerful intimate area stimulation. Designed much like the original ‘Hitachi’ wand, this vibrator features a large rounded swivel head coated in a luxuriously smooth silicone, allowing you to stimulate either your anal, perineal, clitoral, or vulva areas or for all over body massage.

Buy that here, if you dare.

Silver Swan Rabbit Vibrator – Swan

The Silver Swan is part of Swan’s collection of beautifully designed rabbit vibrators. If you prefer a broader and more rumbly sensation on your clitoris, rather than pinpoint attention, then the Silver Swan is the sex toy for you. The internal shaft is also a little shorter than others, with an insertable length of just 7.6cm, and a full length of 17cm. The internal shaft has a good 4cm diameter, though, so it doesn’t leave you wanting, and puts a comfortable pressure on the g-spot for maximum stimulation. The Silver Swan has two vibrating motors, controlled separately by the easy-touch buttons on the handle. Power each motor up to the perfect speed for your pleasure. Details like the soft-touch high quality silicone finish and flexible design of this rabbit vibrator are what make it among the most desired luxury vibrators available. The elegant packaging and discreet satin storage pouch are welcome finishing touches.

Hop on that here.

Gala Clitoral Vibrator – We-Vibe

The Gala by luxury adult toy manufacturer, We-Vibe, is an ultra powerful and luxurious dual-motor vibrator, that has two tips targeted for pleasure to the clitoral area. With two vibrating motors on each tip, the clitoral tips drive powerful stimulation to your clitoris and can either be controlled together or separately. The compact size makes this vibrator easy to hold and control allowing for precise, targeted stimulation. Perfect for all-over body massage, pair your Gala up with the free We-Connect app and control your vibrations through your smartphone, or allow your partner to take control.

See what all the buzz is about here.

Kinky.

Sex toys for women aren’t the only products stocked by Désir. From sex toys for men as well as couples, the Camps Bay-based retailer also offers an extensive range of lubes, BDSM accessories, lingerie and message necessities.

And, until February 16, Désir is offering up to R500 off your purchase, all in the name of love:

Go on, I dare you.

