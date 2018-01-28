Letter to Buhari: I Stand With My Father – Iyabo Obasanjo

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, the daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo has backed her father letter to President Muhammadu Buhari advising him not to re-contest in 2019.

Former President Obasanjo had last week written a letter to President Buhari outlining the failure of his government and its inaction in the face of killings perpetrated by rampaging Fulani herdsmen, especially in Benue among others.

The former Senator in a statement criticised supporters of President Buhari for republishing an open letter directed to her father in 2013.

She expressed surprise over the publication, accusing them of resorting to “cheap tactics” by focusing on unconnected issues instead of heeding the advice and admonishment of one of the most brilliant leaders to ever emerge in modern Africa.

“To say that Nigeria has problems is to make an understatement.

“The wise should listen, wherever help and advice come from. Those who republished the old letter should have spent time to respond to the content of the said statement which, among other things, called on President Buhari to join the rank of retired elder statesmen in 2019.

“I would think this was appropriate and even unnecessary advice, given the serious medical problems he has had over the last few years.

“I have had no connection with his administration or to the previous one after I left the Senate in 2011, and to try and use me and my name as some excuse is shameful.

“I agree with the contents of the open letter and like all people that wish Africa well, hope that Nigeria someday comes out of its death spiral to become a leading nation in the world.

“It is tiring to continue to be part of the Nigerian conversation when there is no positive impact to it.

“I really do not want to be part of it, as I have found over and over again that speech and words are wasted on people who have no understanding of the responsibility on us as black people on this planet.”

