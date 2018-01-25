Letter to Buhari: PDP faults Obasanjo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it represents the true coalition of Nigerians from across the country. It stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja. It said that its experience in governance and successful rebound from challenges had provided it an edge over every other existing or intended political platforms in the country.
