Letter to Yusuf Buhari
Patriot Yusuf Buhari, Abuja. My Dearest Brother, We praise and glorify the name of God Almighty, Creator of the Universe, the giver and taker of life, the protector and the magnificent for His mercies and blessings to us on earth. And we thank Him most profoundly for the gift of our lives as we enter […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!