 Leveraging driver-sharing technology for job creation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leveraging driver-sharing technology for job creation

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

With the rising rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths, leveraging driver–share technology and adapting to local conditions provided by transport apps are enabling users to cut through gridlocks while creating jobs on a driver-sharing scheme.     One of such transport app that provides driver-sharing scheme in Nigeria is Taxify, which is aggressively expanding its…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Leveraging driver-sharing technology for job creation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.