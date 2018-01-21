 Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear
Vanguard
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller both netted twice as Bayern Munich went 16 points clear in the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen. Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal during
Bayern beats Bremen 4-2 to go 16 points clear in BundesligaFOXSports.com
No chance of January move, says Chelsea-linked VidalGoal.com
Müller, Lewandowski Brace Secures Win for Bayern MunichSports Illustrated
Bavarian Football Works –Eyewitness News –Daily Mail –Fox Sports Asia
all 49 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.