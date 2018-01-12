LFP suspends goal line technology

League of Professional Football, ( LFP), the body responsible for running France ’s professional football leagues suspended the use of goal line technology for an unspecified period of time after two mid-game errors.

In association football, goal-line technology is a method used to determine when the ball has completely crossed the goal line in between the goal-posts and underneath the crossbar with the assistance of electronic devices.

The goal line is also used in assisting the referee in awarding a goal or not.

“The LFP informed German company Goal Control, which provides the technology, of the move after two new technical failures in the quarter-finals of the French League Cup.

“It comes after a first formal notice was sent on December 21 to Goal Control following many malfunctions,’’ the LFP added.

Read Also: CAF Approves Goal Line Technology for CHAN 2018

The governing body’s board will convene coming week to decide how to proceed further with the use of the technology.

Report says Goal Control is one of four licensed providers of goal line technology, approved by world football governing body FIFA.

The company is headed by former German football international Simon Rolfes.

(dpa/NAN)

The post LFP suspends goal line technology appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

