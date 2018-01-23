LG polls: APC leaders hail Oshiomhole on ex-council chairs contesting election

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—AS the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo state prepares for the March 3, local government elections, APC leaders in the state have expressed their gratitude to the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for intervening in the earlier decision by the leadership of the party in the state to ban former local government administrators from contesting the election.

The leaders in a statement said: “If not for Oshiomhole’s insistence that everybody be allowed to contest the election, our party could have been embroiled into serious litigation because it is like banning people from participating in politics.”

It will be recalled that the leadership of the party in the state had earlier asked former local government administrators not to participate in the election but the situation changed last Friday after the former Governor, Comrade Oshiomhole who also is the state caucus leader of the party, urged the party leaders to jettison that decision which he described as unconstitutional.

Vanguard gathered that Oshiomhole who informed party leaders in the state that apart from the fact that the decision was unconstitutional, it was not also good for the unity of the party, therefore he directed the leadership of the party to allow every eligible party member to contest the election as long as the person must have won his or her ward or unit in the last governorship election.

The decision saved the day for former council chairmen who ran to the state secretariat to obtain their forms. However, a statement signed by Concerned APC leaders, reads: “We are grateful to Oshiomhole for ensuring that all eligible party members who are interested contest the election.

“You can see today that everybody is happy, people are battling in their local governments to get nomination and any body that loses will go home happy because he was given the opportunity. But if you disenfranchise people, there will be bitterness in the party and that will create problem. So we thank Oshiomhole and also governor Godwin Obaseki for ensuring justice and equity for all in the party.”

