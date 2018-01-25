LG’s mobile division reports big losses in fourth quarter
LG’s mobile division reported $192 million in losses in the last quarter of 2017. While quarterly losses for the Korean electronic giant sound bleak, it’s an improvement from its Q3 losses of more than $331 million.
The post LG's mobile division reports big losses in fourth quarter appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.
