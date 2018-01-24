Liberia’s youth betting on Weah economic miracle – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Liberia's youth betting on Weah economic miracle
Daily Mail
New President George Weah is nothing less than revered among Liberia's youth, who view his rise from the slums to stellar success in European football as proof he can also turn around their fragile economy. In his inaugural address on Monday, Weah …
President George Weah makes first appointment
Liberia's Weah makes first cabinet appointments
Change Has Come: What to Hope for?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!