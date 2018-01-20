Libya: How my friend’s girlfriend was raped to death – Returnee – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Libya: How my friend's girlfriend was raped to death – Returnee
Daily Post Nigeria
A Libya returnees, Omo Harry has given a startling revelation of how his friend's girlfriend, Rita, was raped by several Libyan men until she died. Harry, one of the 560 third-batch returnees disclosed that a group of youths owned private underground …
I watched my friend's girl friend raped to death — Libyan returnee
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!