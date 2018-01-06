Libyan oil revenues up sharply in 2017, budget deficit halved
Libya earned $14 billion in oil revenues in 2017, nearly three times more than in the previous year, allowing it to halve its budget deficit, the central bank said, amid a partial recovery in oil output despite continued political and economic turmoil. Libya’s budget deficit for 2017 stood at 10.6 billion Libyan dinars ($7.85 billion),…
