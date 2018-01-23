Life harder under APC – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has lamented the worsening economic condition of Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo at the New Year Get-together ceremony of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), the Governor said Nigerians fared better under the PDP than the APC government.

In fact, Emmanuel slammed those blaming the PDP for the country’s current predicament, adding that the high cost of food items, petrol, automobiles and the soaring exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar are indicators that all is not well with Nigerians under the APC government.

“Everywhere you go people keep saying the PDP spoiled the country. When PDP governed Nigeria how much was a bag of rice? When PDP was in power how much was Toyota Corrolla? When PDP handed over power how much was a litre of petrol? When PDP handed over government how much was the exchange rate? Was it not between 186 to 188?

“I am standing here firm and sure that Nigerians now know the difference and they are eagerly waiting for PDP in 2019.

“Nigerians did not know or value what they had until they lost it ( PDP ). Nigerians now appreciate us much now. We can zero in on that and make a lot of impact. We shouldn’t play the defeatist approach”, Governor Emmanuel said.

He said that one of the ways to dislodge the APC in 2019 both at the state and federal levels was for party members to obtain the permanent voters card.

To this end, he directed party stakeholders occupying government positions to sensitize and mobilize party members in their wards to register and obtain their PVCs which which they can remove the APC government.

The Governor also hinted that political and traditional positions in the state would strictly be determined by the principle of zoning, adding that zoning makes election cheaper and eases tension.

“My intention is to make election cheap for us through zoning. I am happy that all of us have adhered to the principle of zoning.

“These days I get calls from communities when they want to select their village heads and they tell me they are adopting zoning. It makes life very easy”, he argued.

