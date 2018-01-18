Lil Kesh Has This To Say About Leaving Olamide’s Record Label, YBNL – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Lil Kesh Has This To Say About Leaving Olamide's Record Label, YBNL
Information Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Lil Kesh has disclosed that he has proved critics of his decision to leave YBNL wrong, by releasing hit songs since floating his own label, YAGI – Young And Getting It. Lil Kesh, who made a name for himself while he was under Olamide's …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!