Lil Kesh reacts to Reekado Banks’ claims that he’s a better musician than him – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Lil Kesh reacts to Reekado Banks' claims that he's a better musician than him
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Lil Kesh has reacted to Reekado Banks claims that he is a better musician than him. Reekado Banks had made a statement during his Thank You Concert in Ibadan in which he said that he was better than Lil Kesh and that there was no basis …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!