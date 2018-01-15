 Lil Kim Calls out Eve For Making Her The Bad Guy – The Source | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lil Kim Calls out Eve For Making Her The Bad Guy – The Source

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Source

Lil Kim Calls out Eve For Making Her The Bad Guy
The Source
Eve, who is a host on the popular talk show The Talk, spoke about the early beginnings of her relationship with Lil Kim. During one of last week's episodes, Eve went into detail about how Kim used to ignore her in a lot of situations. The Talk – Have
Rapper Lil Kim calls out Eve for dragging her over their 'wobbly' relationship on CBS's The Talk (Video)Information Nigeria
Lil Kim Denies Eve's Account Of Their First EncounterHotNewHipHop
Eve Recalls Awkward Encounter With Lil' Kim Years Ago, Lil' Kim Denies It Happening That WayXXLMAG.COM

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.