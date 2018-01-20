 Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Laura Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador #BBNaija2018Trivia | Nigeria Today
Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Laura Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador #BBNaija2018Trivia

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

PayPorte is pleased to announce Laura Ikeji Kanu as the newest member of their wonderful family. PayPorters please show some love to the latest Fashion Ambassador and Anchor of the Big Brother Naija season 3 Trivia – #bbnaija2018trivia.

