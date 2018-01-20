Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Laura Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador #BBNaija2018Trivia

PayPorte is pleased to announce Laura Ikeji Kanu as the newest member of their wonderful family. PayPorters please show some love to the latest Fashion Ambassador and Anchor of the Big Brother Naija season 3 Trivia – #bbnaija2018trivia.

The post Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Laura Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador #BBNaija2018Trivia appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

