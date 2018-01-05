Lingard In Form Of His Life At United

Manchester United man, Jesse Lingard says he is currently in the form of his life at the club.

The England international has not been considered a star at the club, playing on the fringe.

However, after seven goals in his last nine appearances, he has earned a star status at the club and won the player of the month for December. And Lingard is happy with his season so far.

Pressed by MUTV on whether he considers himself to be in the form of his life, the England international said: “Yes, of course, I think I’m now coming into the team and it’s a great group of lads.

“It’s easy to play as a team with the performances we’ve been showing pretty much since last month. It’s good to keep working hard, pushing yourself and, by scoring goals, you get the reward.

“Obviously, I’ve been in and around the team and playing a lot of matches so it’s been great to add some goals as well to my performances.

“It’s about more hard work now, though, I’ve got to kick on a bit more and score more goals to help the team keep picking up three points.”

