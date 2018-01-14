Lionel Messi’s Mega Paycheck Leaked, Earns $2.4m Per Week

Lionel Messi’s pay grade was revealed by Football leaks and it is no small figure. The Argentinian baller’s contract makes him worth $2.4million-a-week. This is more than double Cristiano Ronaldo’s $960,000. Messi signed the deluxe deal that ties him to the Nou Camp until 2021 last year November. Details of the contract have finally come […]

