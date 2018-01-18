 [LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
Eyewitness News
Radio 702 | Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says there is nothing wrong with ministers paying for programmes to profile their work. SABC · SASSA · Bathabile Dlamini · Lumka Oliphant. Email; Print; Tweet · Share
Social Development Paid For Bathabile Dlamini's Talk Show Interview, SABC ConfirmsHuffPost South Africa
Paying for interviews certainly not normal practice, says SABC's PhilisoIndependent Online
'Dlamini must account for alleged R500k paid to SABC for interview'Nehanda Radio

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.