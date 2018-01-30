Listen To Tay Iwar’s First Single Of 2018, ‘Video Star’ – Konbini
|
Guardian
|
Listen To Tay Iwar's First Single Of 2018, 'Video Star'
Konbini
It's very important to start off by saying that we think Tay Iwar is a musical genius! Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Gemini which we're super exited for, the singer and producer has just released his first single this year, "Video Star" and it's a …
Tay Iwar Drops New Single Called “Video Star”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!