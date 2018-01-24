Listening to one artist on YouTube could get simpler with Official Artist Channels
YouTube is combining multiple artist channels under a single Official Artist Channel, a move designed to simplify listening for viewers and expand reach for musicians. YouTube will automatically merge multiple channels.
