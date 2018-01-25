Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC Finally Getting a Formal Marketing Team
Daily Litecoin News Update
On Wednesday morning, I stayed on the edge of my seat, biting my nails as I awaited the release of the first-of-their-kind cryptocurrency ratings. The expectation was that the ratings would drive fickle investors toward another sell-off.
I was wrong. Investors were unmoved. The ratings were a complete dud.
That’s actually a good thing because it shows the crypto space is slowly getting dominated by.
The post Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC Finally Getting a Formal Marketing Team appeared first on Profit Confidential.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!