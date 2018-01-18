Litecoin Price Forecast: The “Chikun” Rises from the Dead as Koreans Come to the Rescue

Daily Litecoin News Update

The Koreans are rejoicing and so is the rest of the crypto-world. The air of uncertainty around the ban is finally dissipating. Investors are feeling reinvigorated and cryptocurrencies are once again out of the red zone.

This may have been one of the shortest crashes in the history of all crashes. Just a week ago, the sentiment was extremely dim. Cryptocurrency prices kept tumbling for three consecutive days as sellers continued to dominate the space.

For reference, cryptocurrency prices crashed after the South Korean Minister.

The post Litecoin Price Forecast: The “Chikun” Rises from the Dead as Koreans Come to the Rescue appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

