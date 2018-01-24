Litecoin Price Prediction: Weiss Ratings Out, LTC in the Same Boat as Bitcoin

Litecoin News Update

Independent financial ratings firms Weiss Ratings has just released its cryptocurrency ratings for 74 of the top cryptocurrencies. It is the first time a ratings agency has graded cryptos. As expected, the ratings have turned out to be largely underwhelming.

Just to be clear, Weiss identifies cryptos with ratings of “A” and “B” as good investments. Investors can interpret “A” and “B” grades as being equivalent to a “buy” rating. A “C” grade implies a fair investment and can be construed as being equivalent to a “hold” rating. A “D” rating and anything below that is a “sell” signal.

Here are a few takeaways.

The post Litecoin Price Prediction: Weiss Ratings Out, LTC in the Same Boat as Bitcoin appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

