Little Fishing Boat Gets Run Over By Huge Speeding Motorboat [Video]

Sounds like someone hasn’t read ‘How to Avoid Huge Ships’, by John W. Trimmer.

Yes, that is an actual book – here’s the listing on Amazon.

Better yet, some of the reviews on that book. Let’s have a quick look at a few of those:

I was jogging around the block when all of a sudden I was almost struck by a huge ship! Thankfully I had read How to Avoid Huge Ships. I have lived to tell the tale and now I only hope future generations read this lifesaver… I bought How to Avoid Huge Ships as a companion to Captain Trimmer’s other excellent books: How to Avoid a Train, and How to Avoid the Empire State Building. These books are fast paced [and] well written…

I am a huge ship. Imagine having an entire book devoted toward actively avoiding you and your kind. I have always been bigger than other ships – and yes, I have endured years of being moared in the distance, never being able to enter the shallower bays, requiring tugs to guide me in – but now THIS! Mr. Trimmer, you sir, should be ashamed!

Ship shaming isn’t cool, Mr. Trimmer.

OK, we have spoken a sufficient amount of bollocks.

Let’s go the video, filmed in Oregon, and we’ll chat more after that:

If that video doesn’t work you can see it on CNN here.

Pretty intense, right?

So what do you think led to the larger boat failing to notice the fishing boat? Well, if you believe the chap who filed a $372,500 (R4,5 million) lawsuit, the driver of the larger boat was busy on his cellphone.

An update via the New York Post:

Deputies in Clatsop County and the US Coast Guard responded to the crash in the Columbia River near Tansy Point and found significant damage to the fishing boat. Maess and his two passengers, Christopher McMahon and Roni Durham, managed to jump from the fishing boat just before the crash and were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries… Larsen was cited for reckless operation, three counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of fourth-degree assault. Larsen told investigators he couldn’t see where he was driving since he was sitting down. Larsen, who uses a motorized [sic] scooter on land, admitted that he probably should’ve been standing at the time…

I’m no skipper, but if you can’t see what’s in front of you because you’re sitting then standing seems like a top notch idea.

Another classic coming out of America.

