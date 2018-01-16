LIVE Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Centurion: ABD departs after scintillating 80 – Firstpost
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Centurion: ABD departs after scintillating 80
Shami with the breakthrough… Got he ball to ride sharply. Hint of reverse swing for him, changed ball position last moment and India have their breakthrough right at the hour mark. Full Scorecard. 14:33 (IST). Drinks called onto the field after AB's …
Live cricket score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, day 4: Shami gets de Villiers, SA lead 179
Kohli dark as a storm cloud after weather waylays play
Kohli fined after Centurion tantrum
