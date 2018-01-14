Liverpool Beat Man City To End Fairy Tale Run

Liverpool have defeated Premier League leaders, Manchester City to end the latter’s unbeaten run in the league. The Pep Guardiola-tutored City side lost courtesy of a 4-3 goal margin. Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah each scored in the pulsating encounter at Anfield, while City’s goals were scored by Leroy Sane, […]

