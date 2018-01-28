 Liverpool dumped out of English FA Cup amidst VAR chaos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool dumped out of English FA Cup amidst VAR chaos

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool were stunned 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion in a memorable English FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield on Saturday, amidst a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) dominated affair. West Brom were denied a goal by the new VAR system and had another confirmed by the technology in a dramatic start to an FA Cup tie. But it still saw them establish a 3-1 half-time lead over Liverpool.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.