Liverpool Edge Out Burnley As Ndidi Stars In Leicester Win, Iheanacho Benched

By Adeboye Amosu:

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the English Premier League to 13 games following a hard fought 2-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on New Year’s Day.

The Reds remain in the fourth position but are level on 44 points with Manchester United who are in third and face a tricky road trip fixture against Everton later in the day.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were without influential duo; Mohamed Salah and Philpe Coutinho, while Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino started on the bench.

Liverpool dominated proceedings in the first half but failed to break down the Burnley defence and only one of their seven attempts was on target.

The visitors finally made the breakthrough in the 61st minute as Mane smashed home from inside the Burnley box after collecting a cross from the right.

Burnley equalised three minutes from time through Berg Gudmundsson but Ragnar Klavan nodded the ball home from close range following a deep freekick into the Burnley box in the fourth minute of added time.

At the King Power Stadium, Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action for 90 minutes as Leicester City recorded a 3-0 win against Huddersfield.

Kelechi Iheanacho was on the bench for the whole game, while the other Nigerian at the club Ahmed Musa was not dressed.

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez opened scoring for the Foxes in the 53rd minute after he was set up by Marc Albrighton.

Mahrez turned provider for his international teammate Islam Slimani who doubled the lead on the hour mark.

Albrighton got the third two minutes into stoppage time.

Newcastle United eased their relegation worries with 1-0 away victory against Stoke City.

Ayoze Perez scored the decisive goal 27 minutes from time.

