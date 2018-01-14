Liverpool end City’s unbeaten run
Liverpool scored three times in nine minutes for a dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday which ended the English Premier League leaders’ unbeaten start to the season. Liverpool struck after less than 10 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surged forward from midfield to collect a neat layoff from Roberto Firmino and send a low shot past goalkeeper Ederson. Leroy Sane equalised shortly before the interval, but Liverpool blew Manchester City away after halftime, with Firmino chipping Ederson to restore the home side’s lead.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!