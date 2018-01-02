Liverpool First Team Player Admits Assaulting Girlfriend
Liverpool first team player, Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, Rachael Wall. The incident occurred at the Liverpool city centre in the morning of December 22, 2017. Flanagan was caught on CCTV camera assaulting the lady with whom he had an 18-month relationship, and even kicking her once. Before a magistrate at…
The post Liverpool First Team Player Admits Assaulting Girlfriend appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!