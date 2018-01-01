Liverpool grabs late winner; struggling Stoke loses again – USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Liverpool grabs late winner; struggling Stoke loses again
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool scored a goal in the fourth minute of injury time to beat Burnley 2-1 away in the Premier League, while Mark Hughes' job as Stoke manager was looking increasingly fragile after the team's loss at home to Newcastle …
