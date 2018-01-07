Liverpool Have To Strengthen Squad After Losing Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona

Former Liverpool player Ray Houghton has said that the club must strengthen if they are to progress as a team following the transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho’s £142m move, which came on Saturday is the biggest involving a British club and has left a hole in Liverpool’s attack, according to Houghton.

Coutinho, who scored 12 times in 20 appearances in the current campaign prior to his move to Spain, netted his last goal for the club in a 5-0 win over Swansea City.

“Over the years Liverpool have had Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez – and it’s the same thing,” Houghton told talkSPORT. “‘Oh we’ll never replace them.’ You can; of course you can.

“There’s different ways and means of doing it. It’ll be up to the others to start chipping in with more goals and more assists. But Liverpool are looking to build a squad, not only to get into the top four, but to win the league.

“And to do that there are other positions they have to strengthen. I think they need a top quality goalkeeper, another centre-half and probably another central midfield player as well.”

The post Liverpool Have To Strengthen Squad After Losing Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

