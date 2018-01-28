Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by West Brom after VAR chaos

Liverpool, United Kingdom | AFP | Jay Rodriguez scored twice as West Brom knocked Premier League rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win at Anfield on Saturday in a tie overshadowed by the use of the Video Assistant Referee.

A remarkable first half on Merseyside saw West Brom go 2-1 up inside 11 minutes against seven-times FA Cup winners Liverpool only to have a goal chalked off by VAR before, in a subsequent incident on the stroke of half-time, the system confirmed they had gone 3-1 ahead via Joel Matip’s own-goal.

In between, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after a prolonged VAR review only for Roberto Firmino’s spot-kick to come back off the crossbar.

The build up to the penalty decision saw Craig Pawson become the first English referee to consult a pitchside replay, with players and fans angry over the four-minute delay from the time Mohamed Salah fell in the box to the award of a spot-kick.

Salah’s first FA Cup goal, his 25th goal in just 32 appearances for the Reds, gave Liverpool hope of a comeback but the Baggies held on for a deserved fourth-round win that took them into the last 16.

The post Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by West Brom after VAR chaos appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

