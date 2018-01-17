Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Malcom and Ben Woodburn – Bleacher Report
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Malcom and Ben Woodburn
Bleacher Report
Liverpool could be about to join the race to sign Bordeaux youngster Malcom, while Ben Woodburn has agreed a loan move to Championship side Sunderland. Arsenal are interested in signing the 20-year-old Brazilian but may now face competition from the …
January transfer window: Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez's future at Arsenal will be resolved in 48 hours
Arsenal and Liverpool receive fresh message from Bordeaux over Malcom transfer
Liverpool linked with shock move for Arsenal transfer target Malcom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!