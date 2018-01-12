Liverpool vs Manchester City: Win N25000 In Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition

This weekend’s Match of the Week is the Battle of Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester City and, as usual, you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH ON OUR WEBSITE. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

Liverpool have an awesome home record against Manchester City, winning nine and drawing four of the last 13 Premier League games between both teams. The last time Manchester City won at Liverpool was in May 2003.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have the best away record in the Premier League this season. They have won 10 and drawn one of 11 games with 25 goals on the road.

When both teams met in the reverse fixture last September, City won with a thumping 5-0 scoreline.

So, in your opinion, who will take this?

Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Multiple entries are not allowed.

Deadline for submission of entry is 5.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Sunday January 14, 2018. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: Which player won the Premier League Player of the Month for november 2017?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

