Liverpool’s Klopp eager to end silverware drought

English Premier League clubside Liverpool’s manager, Juergen Klopp, on Thursday said the team are as greedy for trophies as the club’s supporters. The German, while speaking ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round match against local rivals Everton, is therefore keen for his squad to prove it on the pitch. He took charge of Liverpool in […]

The post Liverpool’s Klopp eager to end silverware drought appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

