Liverpool’s Klopp eager to end silverware drought
English Premier League clubside Liverpool’s manager, Juergen Klopp, on Thursday said the team are as greedy for trophies as the club’s supporters. The German, while speaking ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round match against local rivals Everton, is therefore keen for his squad to prove it on the pitch. He took charge of Liverpool in […]
The post Liverpool’s Klopp eager to end silverware drought appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!