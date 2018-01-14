Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Misses Manchester City Clash Due To Hamstring Injury

Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow with a hamstring injury ruling £75 million signing Virgil van Dijk out of Sunday’s game at home to Manchester City.

Virgil Van Dijk only made his debut for the club nine days ago, scoring a dramatic, injury-time winner against Everton in the FA Cup at Anfield. He is replaced in the starting XI by Dejan Lovren.

Lovren and Joel Matip will start as centre-halves for the encounter against the Premier League leaders, with Loris Karius behind the pair in goal.

Karius maintains his place in the starting XI as Simon Mignolet is on the bench for the second consecutive game.

For Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan starts ahead of David Silva, who has been travelling back and forth to Spain following the premature birth of his son.

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Sterling, Aguero

