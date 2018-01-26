LMC Fine Nasarawa United N2m For Crowd Trouble Vs Plateau United – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
LMC Fine Nasarawa United N2m For Crowd Trouble Vs Plateau United
By Johnny Edward: The League Management Company, organisers of the Nigerian Professional Football League, have charged and fined Nasarawa United the sum of N2m for breaching the Framework and Rules of the body during their match day 1 game against …
Nasarawa United-Enugu Rangers tie to hold on Monday
