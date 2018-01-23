Local Artist Dr. Jose Chameleon sued over breach of contract

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Local Musician Joseph Mayanja alias Dr. Jose Chameleon was Tuesday dragged to Court for failure to refund over 50 million shillings to a South African based music promoter, being monies for concerts he never performed.

Zaina Muwonge trading as Sezana promotions claims in 2015, she made a 25 million shillings down payment to Chameleon, following an agreement with him to hold a 3 day concert dubbed Wale-Wale in towns of ; Pretoria, Cape town and Durban.

Muwonge says she also paid another 12.5 million shillings to Chameleon, after he convinced her that him and his crew needed to obtain emergency passports and Visas, having had their travel documents stolen.

Muwonge contends that she then booked Hotels for their accommodation, but that Chameleon instead switched -off his phone on the eve of his flight, making efforts to trace for him futile.

Then sometime in 2016, Chameleon called Zaina Muwonge apologising and promised to make good of the frustration he had caused her in 2015, but todate he has not made good of his promise, which prompted her to petition court for redress.

Through Lukwago and company advocates , Muwonge wants the High Court in Kampala to help her recover her money, and also issue orders compelling Chameleon to pay her damages for breach of contract, damaged reputation and property including chairs and banners.

The post Local Artist Dr. Jose Chameleon sued over breach of contract appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

