Local Guy’s ‘Bling’ Tombstones Featured On BBC [Video]

When local television star Joe “Sdumo” Mafela passed away last year, his final resting place was turned into a replica of a lounge, and included a couch, television remote, coffee table and branded plasma television.

You can see it here, because you’re worth it.

At the time, we knew little about the Bataung Memorial Tombstones company and the man behind it, but then the BBC got involved.

His name is Lebohang W Khitsane, and he has made a living by designing unique tombstones for his clients, who include celebrities and public figures like Mafela.

Watch how Khitsane brings his tombstones to life:

You have to applaud his passion for the job, and maybe he will inspire future generations to take tombstones to the next level.

Bling indeed.

[source:bbc]

