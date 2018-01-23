London summit: FG targets 3,000 ICT Diaspora investors

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA — ABOUT 3000 communication and technology investors are expected to participate at the 5th Nigerian Communications and Technology summit scheduled to hold in the United Kingdom.

File Photo

The two-day economic summit and exhibition driven by the Federal Ministry of Communication and Technology and the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit, NDDIS will hold from April 27-28 in London, United Kingdom.

The summit will feature communication companies, investors, government leaders, business leaders, British business leaders, Diaspora business leaders, equipment and technology suppliers, bankers, entrepreneurs, venture capitals, states and Federal Government agencies among others.

Major speakers at the event include: the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, Nigerian Ambassador to UK, Amb. George Oguntade, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Hon. Lanre Tejuosho and some captains of industry.

Briefing newsmen on the summit, the Minister of Communications and Technology, Adebayo Shittu said the aim of the summit is to galvanize Nigerian businessmen and women in the Diaspora and their counterparts in UK business environment along with international investors to establish new businesses in Nigeria.

This he said is expected to be done either as individuals, organizations, or by creating partnerships as well as ensuring sustainable employment opportunities in Nigeria.

He also explained that the summit would be an opportunity to identify potential sources of finance, technology and technological skills that could boost the promotion and stimulation of enterprise and the creation of jobs in Nigeria.

In driving the preparation and success of the summit, the minister promised that the ministry would provide support for the programme and encourage participation of agencies under the ministry and other ministries and agencies.

Shittu however, listed the Nigerian ICT Road Map 2017-2020, the National Strategic Plan 2016-20124, and the broadband Plan as some of the strategies government intends to address some of the sector’s challenges.

‘‘The sector is the fastest growing at a rate over 25 percent and currently contributes about 10 percent to the country GDP. Nigeria’s over 60 percent internet penetration means that more 90m people would be online in the coming years. Cloud usage is expected to move more than double to 80 percent of businesses in the next year.’’

Speaking on the rationale behind the summit, the Executive Director of NDDIS, Bimbo Folayan said about 3000 potential Nigerian UK based investors are expected to show interest to invest in Nigeria in the areas of IT, telecoms and other aspects of ICT.

NDDIS was established in 2014 to help Nigerians in Diaspora connect and set up their businesses in their home country, Nigeria.

‘‘Over the past 5 years, the NDDIS has established itself as the flagship event in the Diaspora investment promotion landscape. Since its inception in June 2013, it has hosted several highly successful summits and events that once had over 2,000 delegates in attendance.

‘‘The NDDIS was wet up to address the questions being raised by the Diaspora and other foreign investors who want to engage with businesses in Nigeria. Many Nigerian business owners and ideas generators are keen to participate in the economic boom of Africa in general and Nigeria in particular,’’ he added.

Folayan also said the NDDIS is also aimed at mobilizing resourceful but silent business class of the Nigerian Diaspora who are keen to contribute to the development of Nigeria but have not been able to do so because of the lack of regulated opportunities, properly structured approach and necessary information.

Highlight of the event was the constitution of a working committee of the summit which includes: relevant MDAs, bilateral organizations and the private sector along with agencies of the ministry to work with the NDDIS team and is to be headed by the permanent Secretary and Director, ICT as the secretary.

