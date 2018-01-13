Looking for an Airbnb in Amsterdam? Hosts are only allowed 30 nights per year

Lawmakers in Amsterdam have decided to reduce the number of nights hosts are able to rent out their homes by 50 percent, which means that a host can only offer lodging for 30 nights per year.

The post Looking for an Airbnb in Amsterdam? Hosts are only allowed 30 nights per year appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

