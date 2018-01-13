Looking for an Airbnb in Amsterdam? Hosts are only allowed 30 nights per year
Lawmakers in Amsterdam have decided to reduce the number of nights hosts are able to rent out their homes by 50 percent, which means that a host can only offer lodging for 30 nights per year.
