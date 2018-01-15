 Loss to Akwa United will spur players – Rangers | Nigeria Today
Loss to Akwa United will spur players – Rangers

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Monday said the club’s 0-2 loss to hosts Akwa United FC in Uyo on Sunday would spur the players to victory in subsequent matches. The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the loss was an “unfortunate loss” which would help the club to tackle other matches. Okolie said the club’s fans would see a different side on Wednesday when the club would host Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi in Enugu.

