Loss to Akwa United will spur players – Rangers

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Monday said the club’s 0-2 loss to hosts Akwa United FC in Uyo on Sunday would spur the players to victory in subsequent matches. The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the loss was an “unfortunate loss” which would help the club to tackle other matches. Okolie said the club’s fans would see a different side on Wednesday when the club would host Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi in Enugu.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

